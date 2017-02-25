Vigen Sargsyan on Seyran Ohanyan’s jobbery: ‘Law enforcement to be notified: by all means’

There are a lot of discussions these days about the possibility filing a criminal case against former Defense Minister Seyran Ohanyan with regard to his jobbery. The journalists asked the current Minister Vigen Sargsyan that he has taken over Seyran Ohanyan’s position and are also familiar with the earlier process, the documentation, so whether there are cases of possible jobbery, whether he has witnessed it and thinks it possible. The Minister replied, “I consider that there are risks in any activity. In the places where there are great functions, huge sections of budget allocations, there are greater risks. However, I do not think that I can comment on or say at this moment whether there is any basis for a criminal case. We when solving problems are trying step by step to effectively use the public funds. I think you understand very well that if I see the violation which is criminally persecuted I will notify the relevant law enforcements about it, by all means.”

To the question that RPA keeps talking about reforms but we still e odious figures on the territorial lists, so what he thinks about this, Vigen Sargsyan replied, “I have a deep respect for all my party colleagues. Each of them has passed his own way and each of them in his constituency where he is by the rating list can compete for the number of votes. I do not see any problem here because I think that the voter has the right to be oriented.”

The journalists also asked that he is number one on the Republican list, and have also participated in the campaign, so how he can manage to accomplish his duties. The Minister replied, “Very simply, my working day begins at 6:30 am until 11:30 pm. I think I have much time here to be engaged in the work which as number one on the party list I am obligated to do during the campaign in addition to my working responsibilities.”