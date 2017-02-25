NKR Defense Ministry: Armenian forces detect advancement of the Azerbaijani forces on time, repel them causing losses

On the night of 25 February, at around 03:00 and 04:00, the Azerbaijani forces made attack attempts at the southeastern (Martuni) and eastern (Akna) directions of the Line of Contact between the Nagorno Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Azerbaijan by using respective demining equipment and special measures.

As the NKR Defense Ministry reports in a released statement, the NKR frontline units timely detected the advancement of the Azerbaijani forces in both directions due to video devices and repelled them to their positions causing losses. Due to the countermeasures taken by the Armenian forces, the adversary suffered casualties and has wounded. Several bodies are in the neutral zone.

The Armenian side suffered no losses.

According to the credible information provided by the competent bodies of the NKR Defense Army, Azerbaijani manpower and equipment movement was observed in the eastern direction.

The Defense Army vanguard units continue confidently controlling the frontline situation and are ready to give adequate retaliation to any provocation of the adversary.