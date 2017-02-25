Azerbaijani forces target Talish in latest ceasefire violation

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Azerbaijani Armed Forces continued to violate the ceasefire in the northern direction of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabagh) Line of Contact (LoC) on the morning of Feb. 24, using different caliber weapons.

Over 50 shells were fired, including 36 shots from D-44 divisional guns and 14 from artillery type weapons, the Artsakh Defense Ministry reported.

According to the Ministry, Azerbaijani forces directly targeted the village of Talish in addition to Armenian military positions. The village of Talish was the site of mass Azerbaijani aggression during the Four-Day War in April 2016.

The Artsakh Defense Ministry also reported that the Armenian side did not suffer any losses as a result of the shelling and took preventative measures to counter the Azerbaijani offense to stop further provocation.

Currently, the situation at the frontline is relatively calm, according to the Ministry.