NKR Defense Ministry: The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan bears the entire responsibility of the consequences of escalating the frontline situation

“Already for several days the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan escalates the frontline situation and spreads disinformation. After suffering losses overnight, the Azerbaijani leadership again tries to mislead its own society and the international community by talking about the ‘offensive actions’ by the Armenian side.

The Armenian side remains adhered to the ceasefire regime and calls on the Azerbaijani authorities to refrain from taking steps aimed at the further escalation of the frontline situation. The military-political leadership of Azerbaijan will bear the entire responsibility of the consequences of the escalation in the frontline situation,” the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry reports in a released statement.

The report reminds that overnight February 24-25, the Azerbaijani forces committed regular offensive attacks towards the frontline troops of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic and were thrown back suffering losses.