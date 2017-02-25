Artsrun Hovhannisyan, Spokesperson of Defense Ministry of Armenia, wrote on his Facebook account that The Press Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic states that the claims made by the Azerbaijani side do not correspond to reality. Moreover, a very simple question needs to be raised here and we leave the answer to the Azerbaijani propagandists: how is it possible that the so-called defensive party can incur casualties in a neutral zone?

“As usual, the adversary initiated an unsuccessful attempt to put the blame on the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) side for the offensive actions initiated on February 25, around 3 and 4 a.m. in the northeastern and eastern directions of the Line of Contact, respectively, which ended in full failure. In particular, on February 25, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan issued a press release mentioning that the Artsakh forces allegedly initiated offensive actions in order to improve their positions, even without forgetting to mention that during the “defensive” the Azerbaijani forces had losses”.