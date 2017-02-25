RA Defense Ministry publish footage proving Azerbaijan’s aggression

Defense Ministry of Armenia published a footage which proves that the Azerbaijani Armed forces violated the ceasefire.

The first circle in the footage indicates the launch of “Tepa” demining system. The second shows the dust cloud after the launch, as well as the retaliatory fire of the Armenian side. You can see the Azerbaijani forces escaping under the Armenian fire at the third episode. The episodes reflect the actions in Aghdam (Akna) directions. And the final episode shows the corps left in Martuni.”