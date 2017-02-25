Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 22:31 | February 25 2017

Footage shows adversary’s losses in Martuni area

Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic published another footage about Azerbaijan’s aggression. The second footage shows developments in Martuni:

a) the infiltration attempt of the adversary’s subversive-diversion group and the neutralization by the Armenian forces.

b) adversary’s losses (five dead). According to the data of the Defense Ministry of the Artsakh Republic among the killed are the head of the Intelligence Unit at 181st Brigade of Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Major Abdulayev, Commander at a Brigade Intelligence division, senior-lieutenant Ashimli Shakhlar, intelligence serviceman Adehuse and two soldiers, one of them is a sapper.

 

