Heritage holds eleventh party congress

Hovannisian Reelected Chairman

Yerevan―The Heritage Party convened its Eleventh National Congress at the Best Western Congress Hotel here on June 25 with a solemn rendering of the Armenian national anthem amid the participation of 187 delegates from across the Republic, as well as guests from different political parties and civil society representatives.

The Congress first approved its agenda together with the composition of its secretariat and election commission. The vice president of the Heritage board Armen Martirosyan presented a comprehensive report on the work done by the executives in the period since the previous convention.

Heritage Party chairman Raffi K. Hovannisian addressed the Congress with a keynote speech outlining the aims and purposes of the Party, as well as the major domestic and foreign policy challenges of the day.

The Congress then elected a new governing board. It comprises Armenia’s first foreign minister, Heritage Party founder Raffi Hovannisian, educators Armen Martirosyan and Ligia Melkumyan, professor of physics Rafik Hakobyan, economists Gagik Margaryan, Susanna Muradyan, Susanna Barkhudaryan and Rshtun Martirosyan, Hovsep Ghazaryan, Phillip Arzumanyan, Gevorg Ghahramanyan, Vanik Aleksanyan, and Gayane Abasyan, geographer Vahagn Hovhannisyan, and international relations specialist Andranik Grigoryan.

The Congress also adopted a Resolution which was presented by youth representative Gevorg Ghahramanyan. It reaffirmed Heritage’s commitment to its supreme values: Liberty, Sovereignty, and the National Interest.

Meeting later in executive session, the board reelected Raffi Hovannisian as its chairman, selecting Armen Martirosyan to serve as vice chairman in charge of public policy, and Vanik Aleksanyan as board secretary.

