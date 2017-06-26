Artsakh President: State has great expectations from the exploitation of the “Kashen” mining complex

On 25 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan partook at a festive event celebrating the 15th anniversary of the “Base Metals” company.

In his welcoming speech, President Sahakyan noted that the company’s traversed path was fertile in accomplishments and entailed a source of pride.

“I would like to express gratitude to the company’s entire staff for their painstaking labor. I am confident that you will continue your work with the same zeal, especially against the background of having are serious tasks assigned and long-term projects to be carried out in the field”, noted Bako Sahakyan in his speech.

The President added that the state had great expectations from the exploitation of the “Kashen” mining complex, and the “Base Metals” company would maintain its status as one of the economic locomotives of our country.

CENTRAL INFORMATION DEPARTMENT

OF THE OFFICE OF THE ARTSAKH REPUBLIC PRESIDENT