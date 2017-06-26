‘Samvel Babayan is another political prisoner: this government does not need living heroes’, Armen Martirosyan

“Constitutional changes were made for one purpose: to perpetuate Serzh Sargsyan’s power, and to lead the country to a party-state”, stated Vice-Chairman of the “Heritage” party, Armen Martirosyan at the party’s conference.

Armen Martirosyan also spoke about the results of the parliamentary elections, “Oskanian and Ohanyan were the only politicians who agreed to our approach. That’s why we formed a pre-election alliance. It was a unique political unit that offered a political agenda on the sovereignty of Armenia, and the freedom of political prisoners. Unfortunately, for years, the society has been provided with false information as if there is no opposition, which affected the society. Disinformation attacks were taking place against our alliance”.

According to Armen Martirosyan, “It’s no coincidence that Samvel Babayan became another political prisoner. a person who earlier was an army commander. Heroes are loved dead in Armenia. This government does not need living heroes. Sefilian’s, Babayan’s, Khachik Avetisyan’s imprisonment confirms this”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN