Seyran Ohanyan, ‘Authorities must be forced to give this ‘weapon’ to the people’

The “Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan” alliance, in which the “Heritage” party has had a huge role, has in some extent carried out its task before the nation. We have found people who, taking advantage of their abilities and role, have had the courage to stand by the people and to make changes in the country”, stated leader of the ORO alliance, former Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan during the “Heritage” party’s conference.

He raised a number of questions, “Did parliamentary elections strengthen democracy in Armenia? Did the law prevail in the preparation process of the elections and the election stage? Did we create conditions to improve people’s life-conditions? The answer is one, expressed in the results of the elections, which I name as follows: a phenomenon of enforcement and humiliation of people by the rich and the negative persons took place. The money they gave out… the power is in the hands of well-known political parties today. This abased all of us”.

According to Seyran Ohanyan, the activity of the new parliament will not express the will of the people, “Our struggle should be aimed at strengthening the statehood… The idea of building a nation-state should support the idea of a nation-army. If we demand modern way of action from the army, then let the people have that economy “weapon” free of monopolies, and full of small and medium business development opportunities. Authorities must be forced to give this weapon to the people”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN