‘It is all the same for me who will be in power’, Seyran Ohanyan on street fighting

“I will continue my activities in the social-political sphere and about the formats, I’ll tell later”, said the leader of the ORO alliance, former Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan, during a talk with journalists, at the end of the “Heritage” party conference.

Journalists asked whether he is for that “ORO” alliance becomes a united party. “There should be a broad consolidation of powers and more organized activities. We will define its formats. Anyway, we will continue to be in close relations, we will be with people”, said Seyran Ohanyan.

In response to the question, “Will you go out for a street fight? May that happen next year, when Serzh Sargsyan resigns his commission?”, Seyran Ohanyan said, “I do not know who will be in the government and in power, it is all the same for me. The important is that the government should carry out relevant activities so that the country can move forward. I have always been in favor of change”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN