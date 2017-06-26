Read count: * 0 Comment(s) Share Print 17:40 | June 26 2017
17:40 | June 26 2017

Authenticity issue in some data on ‘Igla’ case, Seyran Ohanyan

“I respect Samvel Babayan, and all the comrades-in-arms, who were fighting for the formation of the Republic of Armenia and Artsakh”, said the leader of the “ORO” alliance, former Defence Minister Seyran Ohanyan, to journalists, after the “Heritage” party conference was over.

He noted that he came into contact with Samvel Babayan, arrested for the “Igla” case, via a lawyer, “It would be better if there was more information about the case. Since there is not, it seems that the data available is somewhat unreliable”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN

