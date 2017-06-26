Armenian Armed Forces capable of preventing war, senior military official says

“The Armenian Air Force was established in parallel to the Armenian Armed Forces. And the results of our pilots that we registered and witnessed today come to prove that we have a well-trained staff ready to assist the other units of the Armed Forces,” Lieutenant-General Movses Hakobyan, Chief of General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces, said. Panorama.am reports. The military official attended the festive event dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Military Aviation of the Armenian Armed Forces.

Mr. Hakobyan also underscored that no tension is observed on the frontline currently, adding that the Armenian vanguard units are in full control over the situation.

Touching upon the foreign media reports over the possibility of war renewal in Karabakh, the Lieutenant General said that he cannot comment on them since he is not aware of their content.

“The Armed Forces have their own analysis, which proves that the Armenian Armed Forces are capable of preventing war and organizing defense if needed,” the official added.