Through Armenia, or Azerbaijan? Whom will Iran prefer? ‘Our fears have no grounds’, Vardan Voskanyan

Official Tehran has repeatedly stated the idea of creating a corridor linking the Persian Gulf and the Black Sea, whose operation may take place with the participation of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Iran. Are there any concerns that Armenia may be left out of this regional program, and that priority will be given to the creation of a corridor through Azerbaijan? Aravot.am addressed this question to Head of the Chair of Iranian Studies at Yerevan State University, Orientalist Vardan Voskanyan.



“The matter is about two ways. That is if Armenia participates, it participates with Georgia and Iran, in this case, there is no need of Azerbaijan’s territory. And in case of Azerbaijan, they will not need Armenia’s participation. Our fears I think have no grounds at all. In Armenia, the response to different programs is most of all primarily based on fear or anxiety: whether we will not be left out, whether we can, whether it will not be dangerous for us. I think we should be more courageous both at the expertise and the official level”, said Vardan Voskanyan.

“The Iranian side has declared and declares that Armenia must, of course, be part of the corridor connecting the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea, and that participation should be through implementation of both the highway and the railway programs: through both the construction of the Armenia-Iran railway, and as a result of the completion of the construction of the North-South Highway. Iran always views Armenia as one of the most important links in this corridor. Many officials in Armenia also have stated that Armenia will participate in these programs, and some steps have been taken and are being taken, though not fully satisfactory, to build North-South highway”, added Mr. Voskanyan.

Emma GABRIELYAN