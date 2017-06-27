SRC chairman on Azerbaijani milk powder, apples, and banana, ‘See, banana is not so important to me’

Chairman of the State Revenue Committee under Government of the Republic of Armenia, Vardan Harutyunyan told the journalists that there are no inhibitions, and anyone can import whatever they want, “Bring a fact that the customs tax authorities are obstructing, please, give me that information”.

In response to the remark, that it is so open that Azerbaijani apples are easily imported to Armenia, he said, “Azerbaijani apples appeared, but a man was convicted for that. We uncovered it, dear. As well as the milk powder. We do not present it as a favor. It’s our job. Those who have not done their job, are in…”.

Journalists informed that Arkadi Hambardzumyan denies that milk powder was Azerbaijani, the State Service for Food Safety also did not approve. Vardan Harutyunyan answered, “Address these questions to the SSFS rather than us”.

When asked, for example, how many banana importers have entered the market? Vardan Harutyunyan said, “There are many, I can’t tell the number. See, banana is not so important to me”. He assured that there are also many sugar importers, and it is a stereotype that banana and sugar are imported only by one person. So why isn’t there any deflation in these markets? Vardan Harutyunyan answered, “Because taxes have increased. Naturally, if some companies have operated in the shadow and today they cannot, of course, it influences the prices”.

In response to the question, “You said that banana is not important for you, then what is important for you? Vardan Harutyunyan said, “My overall activity”.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN