‘They should enter either RPA faction or ‘Yelq’ at the request of law’

“If “Yerkir Tsirani” party suggests them to withdraw their mandates and proposes the members who are willing to speak to come instead, and they reject to be “Yerkir Tsirani” member and preserve the mandates announcing that they are ready to cooperate with the authorities, I can have a grounded suspicion there as well that the preservation of the mandates is a result of collaboration alike”: told the vice president of “Yerkir Tsirani” party Karo Aghajanyan addressing the former members of their party Hayk Petrosyan’s and Mnatsakan Parakshiev’s announcement on their independent activity in Yerevan Municipality.

He hesitated to reply to the question whether it is possible that the ones who left the party were the government’s people, he said he had no evidence. As stated by Mr. Aghajanyan, they cannot act independently as municipality members: “They have to enter either RPA faction or “Yelq” at the request of law, this will reveal what intention they had had.”

According to the vice-president of “Yerkir Tsirani”, the former members of their party have violated the initial agreement acquired within their party. “Until the elections of Yerevan Municipality the party had decided which of them will make what speech on the agenda of that day or what questions they would give, but one of them remained completely silent and the other gave 2 questions none of which was related to the questions on the agenda”, reported Mr. Aghajanyan.

Arpine SIMONYAN