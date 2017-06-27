‘Majority understood it was a rather serious announcement, not words alone’ Isagulyan on Serzh Sargsyan’s announcement

The Consultant-Adviser of the Permanent Representation of the Nagorno Karabakh Republic in the Republic of Armenia Garnik Isagulyan is still of the same conviction that it is time for the Armenian side to undertake preventive operations, as regards Karabakh conflict. “The penultimate announcement of the Minsk Group was evaluated incorrectly by our political figures when announced that an anti-Azerbaijani announcement had been made. I told that it was a relatively objective announcement, and it is not right when our political figures use terms which have no ties with the reality”: told Garnik Isagulyan.

Referring to Serzh Sargsyan’s announcement – “I will not blink when ordering Iskander launch, if necessary”, Mr. Isagulyan continued: “Believe me, both the President of the Republic of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan’s speech and Bako Sahakyan’s speech succeeding it, and the speeches of the leaders of the force structures afterwards, should be read attentively and we should try to understand the depth which exists… I do not think that the assessments implying that war recurrence is to be expected soon comply with the reality. I think the announcement by the RA President Serzh Sargsyan constituting that he will not blink in case there is a need for our Iskander systems to work, was a cold shower to some hot heads and I think that a lot of people understood that they are not words alone, but a rather serious announcement.”

Arpine SIMONYAN