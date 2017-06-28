Artsakh President visited Kashatagh region

On 27 June Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the Kashatagh region and got acquainted on site with the process of harvesting and realization of a number of programs in the region.

In the Ltchashen village the President convoked a working consultation with participation of the heads of the regional administration and southern communities and discussed issues related to the current socioeconomic situation and development prospects of the communities.

The Head of the State gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned structures for proper solution of the discussed issues.

On the same day Bako Sahakyan visited one of the military units located in the southern section of the republic and got acquainted with the course of the service.

Prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan and other officials accompanied the President.

