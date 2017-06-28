Anti-terror raids in Spain, Germany and the UK

Six suspected supporters of the so-called “Islamic State” (IS) were arrested in coordinated raids in Spain, Germany and the UK on Wednesday morning.

According to the Spanish Interior Ministry, investigators arrested four suspects in the Spanish tourist town of Palma in Mallorca, while one person was arrested in the UK and one in Germany.

State Criminal Police (LKA) in Germany’s North Rhine-Westphalia were involved in the operation. Reports Deutsche Welle.

In Birmingham, authorities arrested a 44-year-old man who was a Salafist imam well known to them. He allegedly led the group.

The Spanish ministry said the investigation began in 2015 when the suspects were identified in a series of web videos that showed the process of indoctrination and a trip to Syria.

According to investigators, the six detainees were part of an IS cell. They had allegedly made videos in which they glorified jihad and supported suicide attacks in Europe.