՛Large-scale war should not commence because Karabakh issue cannot be resolved that way՛: Vigen Sargsyan

“The adversary is unpredictable, thus, the recommencement of military operations may have a lot of reasons”: stated Minister Vigen Sargsyan referring to the possibility of war recurrence. He is almost convinced that large-scale war should not commence because Karabakh issue cannot be resolved that way: “There is a great risk that in the case of that war, Azerbaijan can receive an uncorrectable damage to its economy and state. To consciously go for suchlike war would be a senselessness by the latter.”

According to the minister, the aforementioned does not exclude the danger of frontline escalation: “We should always be ready, there is no alternative.”

 

Luiza SUKIASYAN

 

