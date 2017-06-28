‘16 of officials’ sons released from military service’: minister publicizes notable data

The Ministry of Defense has received a request from civil society representative-NGO about the sons of the famous officials served or not served in the army, informed Minister Vigen Sargsyan. ‘A list of 48 people was given. The request was formed in a literate way. We have no right not to reply. We have sent the answer today. 26 out of 48 have served, 2 of them do not have a citizenship, one of them is a reserve medical officer who has not undergone an active military service. Six of them have deferment right and 16 are released from service’, reported Vigen Sargsyan.

“I think the officials holding public positions should take into consideration that the public attention towards their families is high”, he added.

The minister also stated that during the conscription they do not take the fact of being an official’s son into consideration: “We currently have sons of officials holding high positions who serve on the frontline as well: 2 of them have been released from service regarding their health condition, but we do not implement the release because it will appear as if he is an official’s son, that is why we have released him.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN