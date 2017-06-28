‘The response will be very tough’, David Harutyunyan about the velvet revolution

Oppositionists note that if Serzh Sargsyan continues to officiate as prime minister, despite his statements about the opposite, this may lead to a velvet revolution.

In response to journalists’ question on this topic, Justice Minister David Harutyunyan said, “My joy is to tell, that those who have been talking about the velvet revolution for many years, always said it would take place tomorrow, but now they are postponing for at least a few months, which is welcomed”.

To the question, whether Serzh Sargsyan has any plans to officiate and run the government after 2018, David Harutyunyan gave the following answer, “I think you have confused something, I’m David Harutyunyan, you are addressing the question to a wrong recipient”.

In response to the question, whether he is not concerned about Seyran Ohanyan’s, and Raffi Hovannisian’s statements on velvet revolution, David Harutyunyan said, “It was very interesting to listen to our opposition figures. If it comes to revolution, the response will be very tough, and if the oppositionists’ statements contain healthy criticism and ideas, it is welcome, which is very good, as it also makes the authorities become more flexible, makes them think, and notice the gaps”.

Journalists tried to clarify whether by saying a tough response David Harutyunyan meant a bloodshed. David Harutyunyan said, “Revolution, if this relates to a forced shift, it also implies corresponding measures of influence. Velvet revolution does not say anything to me, since I can’t imagine what they mean by saying a velvet revolution”.

About the RPA’s and Serzh Sargsyan’s plans for April 2018, David Harutyunyan said that it is too early to make predictions. There may be another situation in April 2018: political, and external challenges that will prompt the way to take.

In response to our question why Serzh Sargsyan made such a far-reaching prediction while talking about 2040, David Harutyunyan said, “Any ruling power, of course, always plans to stay in power, which is natural, it’s a political logic. Otherwise, it’s not clear why they should stay in politics. Imagine, that you have decided to go in for sports, so that one day you will win the third place while being in the first. That would be nonsense. Now you accuse the political power of not declaring nonsense”.

David Harutyunyan did not answer the question about the recording taken at SAS meeting. He said he did not know anything about the process of the criminal case. But the responsibility must be stricter for such cases.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN