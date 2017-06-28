Families of fallen soldiers receive apartments and soldiers completed the service are visited by sociologist  

Until the end of the year, the issue of providing the families of the fallen soldiers with apartments will be solved, announced Vigen Sargsyan. “There was a long list, even the families of 1992’s fallen soldiers are waiting on the list. That program, in my opinion, lacked transparency and awareness. Not in 3 years, but until the end of this year we will completely solve the issue of the apartments. This refers also to the homeless soldiers with first degree of disability”, noted Vigen Sargsyan. According to him, perhaps they will refer to the issues of the soldiers having disability of the second degree within the next year as well.

The minister reported that they will also pay a great attention to the issues of the communities nearby the borders: “In these days, First Deputy Minister of Defence works with international institutions having accomplished programs in the communities of the territories nearby borders. We try to understand where and which problem is to be solved more quickly and efficiently. In one case we speak of the construction of barriers and shelters, in the other case – the improvement of the roads.”

The minister also highlighted the importance of “Ditaket” (point to observe from) project: “When completed the service, each soldier will be visited by a sociologist having 50 questions. The survey will be exceptionally anonymous, simply the military unit will be mentioned.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN