Armen Ashotyan: Artsakh People Have Not Less Right to Possess Their Own Destiny Than People of Scotland

On June 27, the Chair of the RA National Assembly on Foreign Relations Armen Ashotyan received Judith Farnworth, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to the Republic of Armenia.

Welcoming the guest in the National Assembly, Armen Ashotyan expressed hope that his meeting with the Ambassador in the post of the Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations will be a positive impetus in the development of parliamentary diplomacy.

Armen Ashotyan highly assessed the possibilities existing for the rise of efficiency of the parliamentary cooperation between the two countries and expressed hope that it will be closer and expedient in the future. In this context the constructive cooperation on the inter-parliamentary platforms between the parliaments of the two countries was highlighted.

In her turn Ambassador Farnworth congratulated Armen Ashotyan on being elected in the post of the Committee Chair and expressed readiness for more effective cooperation within the diplomatic diplomacy.

Touching upon the efficiency of the parliamentary diplomacy the sides emphasized the activation of cooperation of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Groups. The possibilities of cooperation aimed at the capacity-building of the parliament with the Embassy of Great Britain were also underlined.

In the course of the meeting the sides also referred to the possibilities of bilateral cooperation within the framework of the European more expanded family. In this context Armen Ashotyan has talked about the Brexit process and noted that in any case Armenia observes Great Britain as a country bearing European system of values, and is ready for further bilateral active cooperation. With this regard the sides referred to the cooperation within the Eastern Partnership. The signing of the Comprehensive and Enhanced new Agreement in Brussels Summit was highlighted.

The parties also touched upon the problems of the regional cooperation. The provision of regional stability and security, the peaceful settlement of the existing conflicts was emphasized.

Regarding the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Armen Ashotyan has noted that the Artsakh people have not less right to possess their own destiny, than the people of Scotland. In this context Armen Ashotyan highly appreciated the attitude of the Government of Great Britain relating to Scotland referendum and expressed hope that the tendency of wide use of the right to self-determination will sooner or later be perceived by Azerbaijan.

At the end of the meeting the sides also referred to the further cooperation and works to be done.