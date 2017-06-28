‘I am happy that country’s governances are managed by Karen Karapetyan’: Vigen Sargsyan

“I want to reach a point as the Minister of Defense allowing me to say that we have made a change in the field”, told Vigen Sargsyan, referring to the existing information in the media implying that the latter may become the prime minister in 2018.

As he stated, ahead of 2018, his political team is strong: “When the time for decisions comes, they are publicized. We have come to the elections with a good team and formed an executive body.”

Talking about Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Vigen Sargsyan mentioned: “I am happy that the governance of the country is managed by an effective head, an old friend of mine, who I cannot separate from our team.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN