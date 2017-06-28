՛Officers expelled from Mataghis military unit had passed a military path, it was a painful decision՛: minister

“Sometimes in the military units, including the units solving military issues, the attention or consistency may decrease a little. It immediately brings forth tragical and unwanted consequences. It is natural, the service is rather intense”: stated Minister Vigen Sargsyan referring to the car accident taken place in Mataghis, which took the lives of 3 soldiers lately.

He reported that the staff of the commanders has been changed in Mataghis military unit: “It was a painful decision, forasmuch as they are officials having passed a military path and having behaved well who were leading one of the most important directions of our defense. That decision was not easy to make, but was compulsory inasmuch as that incident did not have to take place.”

Let us remind you that the military unit has a new chief.

Luiza SUKIASYAN