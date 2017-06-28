Over past 10 days, the enemy suffered 8 casualties

The Azerbaijani side suffered eight casualties in the last ten days as a result of the Armenian side’s punitive actions. Defence Minister Vigen Sargsyan told journalists about this. He mentioned that this number is proved, but the number of unproved cases is higher. According to our data, they are not buried. There is no news about them in Azeri media”.

The minister said that the border is being completed with the necessary video-observation equipment, “It is for detection of subversive groups. There are almost no such cases today. This does not mean that the technique completely excludes such cases. The entire borderline will be equipped with the necessary technical means”.

Luiza SUKIASYAN