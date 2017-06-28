‘Do you know any individuals in the armed group who have been known for their political activity?’, Chief Prosecutor

Touching upon the case of the “Sasna Tsrer” armed group that they are subjected to political persecution, and there are no legal proceedings, the chief prosecutor said, “This is an erroneous, groundless view. First of all, this crime took place before our citizens’ and the whole world’s eyes. We saw what was happening and appropriate legal processes were taken. Now the case is in court, and an open public trial is being conducted. Evidence will be investigated. Regardless of what you have seen during those 15 days, you will see them by procedural documents. It is not related to any political activity. Do you know any individuals in the armed group who have been known for their political activity? Ever being engaged in politics does not mean that the criminal prosecution of the person in the case of a crime is conditioned by political activity”.

“Yelq” had petitioned to release Andrias Ghukasyan. In this regard Arthur Davtyan replied, that at this point, the evidence available in the proceedings does not allow to be sure, that the proper behaviour of Andrias Ghukasyan can be guaranteed in case of choosing a preventive measure for imprisonment.

Hripsime JEBEJYAN