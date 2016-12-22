“In fact, a censorship has been launched ahead of the elections.”  Sergey Danielyan about the news of dismissal of Petros Ghazaryan

Actor, leader of the initiative “Civil Active Move”, Sergey Danielyan, has already learned about the dismissal of the author and presenter of “Urvagits” TV program by “Kentron” TV channel, Petros Ghazaryan. Recall that according to the news, Petros Ghazaryan was dismissed after the interview with Sergey Danielyan in the framework of “Urvagits” TV program. “I have said nothing extraordinary and new during this broadcast, whatever I have said everyone knows. What happened, did they fall from the wall, I did not understand?” – so responded the actor in the conversation with Aravot.am, – “What kind of approach is this, I do not understand? Is this the year of 1937? Will they later start catching each other? I am very depressed, surprised at what happened, but I do not want, I cannot give assessments … in fact, a censorship has been launched ahead of the elections.”

To the observation that according to the press reports, Serzh Sargsyan personally has “solved the issue” of Petros Ghazaryan, the actor noted, “All this are rumors, I do not think that it is the President’s decision, many people very often are more Catholic than the Pope to appear better than they are.” Sergey Danielyan has seen and talked to Petros Ghazaryan after this occurrence but he did not publicize details of the meeting, just said that “Petros Ghazaryan will speak.” Note that Petros Ghazaryan has mentioned on his Facebook page that he was on vacation, “When I quit my work, I will write.”

Arpine SIMONYAN