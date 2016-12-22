HRD’s response with “psychotherapeutic descriptions” to Vahan Artsruni

“I could not find a legal assessment in HRD’s letter. There is only a description about the activities and general conclusions. The HRD has given an explanation regarding the political persecution, pressure and threat that it cannot be registered in any case as I am a volunteer in this interrogation,” – said singer-composer Vahan Artsruni in a conversation with Aravot.am, referring to the RA Ombudsman’s response to the appeal.

The singer-composer has appealed to the Ombudsman to understand the legal description of the facts in which he was involved voluntarily, “I asked the Ombudsman whether the law is circumvented or these actions are conducted within the law and whether I can interpret the created situation as a political persecution, and whether this process contains an element of threat or not.” The point is that a few days ago, the singer-composer was called to the NSS for interrogation and later his Facebook page was blocked.

“Did it seem to me that the Ombudsman’s letter is not a reply but rather the subsequent example to skillfully avoid to answer and giving assessments? It turns out that the procedure of inviting to interrogation provided for by law is protocolled but not criticized. No political oppression and persecution are protocolled as I had gone voluntarily. While for the problems related to my Facebook page, I must turn to the American private organization,” said our interlocutor, illustrating the views and analyses of various lawyers and human rights activists voiced as a counterbalance after his being called to NSS for interrogation which gives totally the opposite picture: a tough criticism, a gross violation of human constitutional rights, political persecution, and obvious threat.

“Now, I as a citizen of Armenia who is not skilled in legal nuances, what conclusions should I make?” – asks Vahan Artsruni. To the counter-question of what conclusion he makes, he answers, “This is beyond any assessments. This is a brilliant example of avoiding legal assessment and standards, and criteria in reality to conceal the NSS practice and the technologies to communicate with citizens. I think that this situation refers not only to me but to each citizen who may tomorrow face the same realities being engaged in a process voluntarily.”

Our interlocutor has a fear that the doctrine of political thought in our reality is to conceal. Vahan Artsruni cannot file a lawsuit at the court with this process as there are no facts, no notice, no recording of the conversation, no protocol which is mandatorily put down after the interrogation. “Legally, appealing to the court would be absurd move. Apparently, this scheme is a thoughtful scheme: every citizen who will try to determine and understand the internal political situation will be directed by this scheme the end of which must be the HRD’s response with psychotherapeutic descriptions.” It remains to voice personal assessments.

