Delegation headed by Leonid Kalashnikov received by the Speaker of the Parliament

Armenia’s National Assembly Speaker Galust Sahakyan received today the Chair of the RF Federal Assembly State Duma Committee on the CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Links with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov.

According to the release of the Parliament press department, Galust Sahakyan welcomed the guests and underlined that the Armenian-Russian relations have centuries-old and rich history of traditional friendship, which serve as a firm basis for the strategic cooperation existing between the two countries.

Galust Sahakyan expressed condolence on the occasion of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov’s assassination. “We condemn that heinous terrorist act and share the Russian people’s grief,” the Head of the parliament said.

In the context of the allied and strategic relations of Armenia and Russia Sahakyan highlighted the cooperation in the international parliamentary structures and the mutually beneficial approaches.

Thanking for the warm reception, Leonid Kalashnikov has highly assessed the friendship existing between Armenia and Russia, the inter-parliamentary cooperation, which are on the firm basis of friendship.

The interlocutors expressed hope that the opinions and recommendations expressed at Yerevan sitting will have their contribution to the rise of efficiency of the further joint works of the parliaments of the two states. Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed, reads the release.