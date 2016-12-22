Armenian exports to EEU countries grow significantly

Suren Karaian, minister of economic development and investments assesses Armenia’s membership to the Eurasian Economic Union positively.

“Positive, because a growth in exports to the EEU market has happened”, Karaian said after the Cabinet meeting when asked how he evaluates Armenia’s membership to the EEU.

Speaking about the EEU customs code, the minister said the code has defined more facilitated procedures.

According to the National Statistical Service, as of November 30, 2016, the export volumes from Armenia to EEU countries in the period of January-September comprised 274 million 95 thousand 670 USD. The exports have grown by 55.2 percent compared to last year.