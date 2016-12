FIFA announced the new ranking for national teams on December 22 with the Armenian national team advanced by one position, holding the 86th now.

According to the new ranking, the list is still topped by Argentina, followed by Brazil and Germany. Among Armenia’s competitors in the FIFA World Cup 2018 Group E Poland holds the highest 15th position, Romania is the 39th, Denmark – 46th, Montenegro – 63rd, and Kazakhstan is the 98th.