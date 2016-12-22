‘Quick, elusive and intelligent’ – The Guardian includes Mkhitaryan in the 100 best footballers in the world

The Guardian has ranked the world’s top 100 footballers for 2016 compiling a survey data led by a panel of 124 judges in 45 countries, Armenian national captain and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan is included into the list, holding the 57th position.

“Quick, elusive and intelligent, Mkhitaryan was superb in the Bundesliga for Borussia Dortmund last season, which is why he has shot up by 20 places, and he has teased United with glimpses of class in the past month. They will be aching for more in 2017,” said Jacob Steinberg in his assessment of the footballer.

To note, Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s current standing is 20 positions up compared to the previous ranking, where the Armenian was on the 77th position.