Former Healthcare Minister Armen Muradyan appointed Rector of YSMU

Today the Board of Trustees of Yerevan State Medical University has elected Armen Muradyan as Rector of the Yerevan State Medical University after Mkhitar Heratsi. President of the Board of Trustees of «Yerevan State Medical University after M. Heratsi» Foundation, Deputy Chairman of the RPA faction Armen Ashotyan has informed about this.

Notably Armen Muradyan was the former Minister of Health of the RA and after his resignation in November he was appointed as the acting Rector of YSMU.

The Board of Trustees features 32 members from the university lecturers, students, Cabinet representatives, as well as representatives from the Ministry of Education and Science of the RA. The main issues of the board is the election of the rector, as well as the determination of the main areas of cooperation and development of the university.