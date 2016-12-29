RA Investigative Committee launches criminal case regarding Azerbaijani sabotage infiltration attempt

The Investigative Committee of the RA has launched a criminal case in relation to the incident of unleashing aggression by the Azerbaijani armed forces. The Press Service of the Investigative Committee reports about this.

By breaching the norms of the international law on the peaceful coexistence of peoples and states on 29 December early in the morning the Azerbaijani armed forces broke in the territory of the Republic of Armenia and launched military actions violating the territorial integrity of Armenia and committing an “act of aggression”. The Azerbaijani forces, that aimed at occupying the Armenian military posts located south east to Chinari village of Armenia’s Tavush region, launched an armed attack against the Armenian vanguard units of the “N” military post.

Driven out of religious and national hatred the Azerbaijani forces assassinated Armenian servicemen Senior Lieutenant Shavarsh Melikyan and contract soldiers Erik Abovyan and Edgar Naroyan and afterwards confronting the resistance of the Armenian serviceman of the military post and the forces which had hurried to assist them, they retreated.

RA Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case regarding the incident under the requirements of Part 2 of Article 384 and Part 2 (Points 1, 7 and 13) of Article 104 of the RA Criminal Code. Preliminary investigation is underway.