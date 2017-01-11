Expert says situation in Turkey could further escalate

“I consider it is too early to comment on the resumption of the Minsk Group activity, since we should clarify whether any changes were made in the co-chairs’ approaches. I expect the Minsk group co-chairs to come up with more realistic attitude and demonstrate sober approach toward the situation created by Azerbaijan,” Ruben Safrastyan, Director of the Oriental Studies Institute of the Armenian National Academy of Sciences, told reporters on Tuesday.

Safrastyan expressed hope Armenia’s diplomacy will be more active not only in the Artsakh issue, but in other spheres as well. “The situation formed in the Middle East requires our diplomacy to act more actively and determined,” Safrastyan said.

The expert next spoke of the possible developments in Turkey, saying the country’s president Erdogan with his unpredictable nature still remaines in the focus of the drastic changes underway in the neighboring country.

“Turkey has been supporting the Islamic State (terrorist organization, also known as ISIS) over the years, encourages its involvement in terrorist attacks and changed its attitude toward it only in the last year. The Islamic State is set to continue its terrorist activity in Turkey with even further escalation of the situation,” Safrastyan suggested, adding Turkey ensures its right of speech through cooperation with the Russians.