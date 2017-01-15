Bako Sahakyan visits Patara

On 14 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan visited the village of Patara and met with responsible officials of the Askeran regional administration and community heads of the region.

Preliminary results of the region’s and communities’ socio-economic development in 2016 and plans for 2017 were on the discussion agenda.

President Sahakyan gave concrete instructions to the heads of the concerned bodies for proper implementation of the discussed issues.

Central Information Department

of the Office of the ARTSAKH REPUBLIC President