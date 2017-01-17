In the mid 70’s, First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Karen Demirchyan, met with the university professors-lecturers. One of the professors complained about widespread corruption in the state institutions (note to those who still remember the “heaven”). The leader of the Republic answered as follows: “Well, do not give.” It reminds me of the current authorities, particularly the Prime Minister’s constant response to similar questions, “If you have facts, then tell them”, or “If you know cases, refer to law enforcements.”

In both cases, the entire responsibility for solving the systemic problem relies on the citizen. I will again tell a specific event from the communist history. I had a terrible toothache, the doctor told me to go and get the X-ray image of the tooth. I went to the appropriate clinic and I was showed such a long way of getting the X-ray image of my tooth that it would take at least three days. The conversation would take another half an hour if I had not said the magic sentence, “I would be thankful”, after which the problem was quickly solved with the help of 5 rubles. The systemic solution is clear here: not to pretend that the healthcare is free of charge, post the price list on the wall of the polyclinic and refer patients to the cash desk.

Today, this problem is solved if not completely then at least in principle. And now, if I need the “Cadaster” to give me a certificate of ownership or I want a good to pass a customs clearance… should I fight in a legal way, or complain that they want me to give bribe? But why do you want to make a “militia” out of me when there are government agencies which have the “militiaman” function. And again, you cannot put a policeman next to every head of the cadaster, especially since you can give bribe to this policeman too. We must do so that he will not have the option of taking a bribe.

The journalists, as I understood from the coverage of Prime Minister’s press conference, are not particularly interested in these systemic issues. They are interested in who, when and after what moment will become a prime minister or will cease to hold this office. Or, at best, who will appear on which pre-election list. There are several dozens of such publications on this subject on the Internet with such exotic hypotheses that you are thinking that maybe it would be better for them to deal with the riddles about Napoleon. In any case, these hypotheses and riddles are equally by their epistemic significance.

… And pertaining to the question of “catching and non-catching,” the government has very simple answers: “If you have facts, refer to law enforcement agencies.”