Antonio Tajani Elected New President of European Parliament

Italian conservative Antonio Tajani has been elected the new president of the European Parliament, BBC reported.

He defeated Gianni Pitella, and will take over from Germany’s Martin Schulz.

Tajani secured 351 votes, against 282 for Pittella, a socialist from Italy.

Schulz is leaving the European Parliament to return to German national politics.

The role of the president grew in significance during his tenure, and his successor will have to sign off the deal for Britain’s EU departure – probably by late 2018 or early 2019.

