Iran strongly opposes US participation in Syria talks in Astana

Iran is absolutely against the US participation in the upcoming intra-Syrian talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana, Ali Akbar Velayati, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s top advisor on international affairs, said on Wednesday, according to TASS agency.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly opposes the US participation in the intra-Syrian talks in Astana. If this happens, then tomorrow Saudi Arabia and Qatar will seek to take part in these talks – the countries that played a major role in equipping and sending terrorists to Syria,” the Iranian politician, who had been a foreign minister for many years, said, as quoted by the source.

Velayati voiced hope that the upcoming intra-Syrian meeting “will help the Syrian government to take a significant step towards establishing peace in the country.”

The intra-Syrian talks in Astana are scheduled for January 23. The IRNA news agency reported that the consultations will last for two days. No details on the participants of the talks have been revealed. It is expected that the talks will involve representatives of the Syrian army and armed opposition groups who will discuss issues of supporting the ceasefire regime.