Bako Sahakyan received Taron Margaryan and Yerevan city administration

On 19 January Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received the delegation of the Yerevan city administration at the head of mayor Taron Margaryan and convoked an enlarged consultation on the issues related to the cooperation of the Yerevan city administration with Stepanakert and the NKR regions.

Yerevan mayor Taron Margaryan and Stepanakert mayor Souren Grigoryan delivered corresponding reports.

In his speech, President Sahakyan noted that cooperation with the Yerevan city provided an opportunity to not only solve various socioeconomic issues but also create firm friendly ties between the capital cities of Yerevan and Artsakh. “We highly appreciate the sincere interest and readiness of the Yerevan city administration to develop and deepen relations with Stepanakert and Artsakh regions. It is a bright manifestation of patriotism and high civil stance”, underlined Bako Sahakyan.

The Head of the State handed in state awards to a group of officials of the Yerevan city administration and its regional administrative entities for considerable input in the realization of various projects in the NKR capital and regions.

Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan, chairman of the National Assembly Ashot Ghoulyan, prime-minister Arayik Haroutyunyan, and other officials partook at the consultation.

