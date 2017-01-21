Donald Trump inauguration speech was ‘angriest ever’

Read count: * Share Print

An expert in US politics has claimed President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech was the angriest he had ever heard.

Dr Mike Cornfield, associate professor of Political Management at the George Washington University, told BBC Radio 5 live’s Anna Foster he thought President Trump’s address was “extraordinary for a man who did not win the popular vote and who did not fill this mall”.

