Azerbaijani forces fire 60mm mortar at NK line of contact

Read count: * Share Print

Overnight January 20-21, the Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Contact between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan more than 70 times firing over 800 shots towards the Armenian frontier troops from weapons of different calibers. As the Press Service of the NKR Defense Ministry told Panorama.am the Azerbaijani forces also applied 60mm mortar in the northeastern (Seysulan) direction of the Line of Contact.

The Defense Army forces refrained from taking countermeasures and continued confidently fulfilling their military duty

Media can quote materials of Aravot.am with hyperlink to the certain material quoted. The hyperlink should be placed on the first passage of the text.