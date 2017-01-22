Hovhannes Gabuzyan named Armenian Chess Champion 2017

The final round of the Armenian Men Championship 2017 was held on Saturday, Chess Federation of Armenia reports. Before the final round, the tournament table was headed by five players with 4.5 point each.

Armenian Chess Champion 2016 Zaven Andriasyan faced Hovhannes Gabuzyan in the last game, that determined the future champion with Gabuzyan celebrating a convincing victory.

To note, Hovhannes Gabuzyan who had earned just 1.5 points in the first five rounds of the tournament came top of the table after four consecutive victories.

Scoring 5.5 points out of 9 Gabuzyan was declared Armenian Champion 2017. Tigran Petrosyan came the second with 5 points, while the bronze was conquered by Hayk Martirosyan.