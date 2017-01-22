Three female MPs sent to hospital after violent altercation in Turkish parliament

Three lawmakers were hospitalized late on January 19 following a brawl between women lawmakers that erupted after independent lawmaker Aylin Nazlıaka handcuffed herself to the lectern in a protest amid the passage of four critical items in an 18-article amendment regulating the duties and authorities of the president.

One lawmaker with the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) was hospitalized after she reportedly lost her prosthetic arm in the fracas, Anadolu reported.