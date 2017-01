Read count: * Share Print

Armenian Rapid Chess Championship 2017 ended on Sunday in the Chess House attended by 60 chess players, including 15 GMs, 13 International and FIDE masters. The tournament was held in 8 rounds in a Swiss.

The Chess Federation of Armenia reports that as a result of the competition GM Tigran Petrosian became the Champion of Armenia scoring 7 points. Robert Hovhannisyan came the second with 6.5 points, while Gevorg Alaverdyan came the third on additional indicators.

