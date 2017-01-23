The Washington Times: Trump can deliver the dream of a new beginning to the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan

US President Trump has the historic opportunity to truly earn he Nobel Peace Prize by using his self-proclaimed mastery of deal-making to resolve one of the world’s intractable conflicts over the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, The Washington Times writes in an analysis over the prospects of establishing peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The author of the article Rob Sobhani argues that resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be a clear indication as to whether Vladimir Putin wants to be a partner of the United States on the world stage to resolve conflicts or he prefers to manipulate global flash points for Moscow’s strategic gain.

“Mr. Putin holds the key to resolution of this conflict because of the enormous leverage Russia holds over Armenia. Moscow considers Armenia as its own aircraft carrier in the increasingly strategic and energy-rich Caspian Sea region. Keeping Azerbaijan and Armenia in a state of “frozen conflict” serves Mr. Putin’s short-term ambition of denying Azerbaijan’s natural gas exports to European markets, thus keeping Europe dependent on Russian gas,” the author explains, adding President Trump can find out very soon whether Mr. Putin is a peacemaker or as his critics have charged a destabilizing force around the world.

“Both Armenia and Azerbaijan deserve a permanent peace. Mr. Trump can deliver this dream of a new beginning to the people of Armenia and Azerbaijan by leading a robust diplomatic initiative resulting in a permanent solution that is fair to both sides. Mr. Trump’s success would signal to the world that America is back in the business of policing the world to maintain global stability,” the author analyzed.