Zvartnots Airport operations back to normal

Yerevan Zvartnots International Airport is operating as normal on January 23, Press Secretary at Armenia International Airports CJSC Gevorg Abrahamyan told Panorama.am

“Flight visibility at the airport is normal with no canceled or delayed flights,” Abrahamyan informed.

According to earlier reports, a number of flights were delayed on Sunday due to heavy fog.

